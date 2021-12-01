Left Menu

'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani

The Japanese government floated the idea of presenting a prestigious national honour, the People's Honour Award, to Ohtani after he won the award but the Los Angeles Angels player declined, saying it was still "too early". Besides "Shotime", "real two-way player", used to describe his versatility, was also chosen as this year's top buzzword by a committee of experts organised by Japanese publishing house Jiyukokuminsha.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:32 IST
'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

"Shotime", as baseball star Shohei Ohtani is known in the United States, was named on Wednesday Japanese "buzzword of the year" for 2021 after he won one of U.S. baseball's top awards and lit up his home country that has been in the pandemic's shadow. Ohtani, often compared to baseball legend Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, last month won the Most Valuable Player award for Major League Baseball's American League, becoming the second Japanese player to do so.

The MVP award prompted newspapers in Japan to hand out extras and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to tell reporters he felt very proud of Ohtani's accomplishment. The Japanese government floated the idea of presenting a prestigious national honor, the People's Honour Award, to Ohtani after he won the award but the Los Angeles Angels player declined, saying it was still "too early".

Besides "Shotime", "real two-way player", used to describe his versatility, was also chosen as this year's top buzzword by a committee of experts organised by Japanese publishing house Jiyukokuminsha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021