Shaun Tait resigns as Afghanistan fast bowling consultant

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down as the fast bowling consultant of the Afghanistan cricket team.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:28 IST
Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait. Image Credit: ANI
Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down as the fast bowling consultant of the Afghanistan cricket team. "This is to announce that I am stepping down from the fast bowling consultant job of the Afghanistan team with immediate effect," Tait said in a statement.

"I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom I personally think have a great future. Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has also said he will be stepping down as Afghanistan cricket team head coach after December 31.

Klusener's contract runs upto December 31, and he has opted to not renew his contract. "Having access to a great cricketing mind like Lance Klusener has been an absolute pleasure," said Tait.

Afghanistan had a good run under Klusener, winning one Test, three ODIs and nine T20Is. During his first series as the coach, Afghanistan had got the better of West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

