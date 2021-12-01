Left Menu

IPL 2022: Looking forward to what future holds, says Mayank Agarwal

India batter Mayank Agarwal is looking forward to what the future holds for him during his upcoming stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:40 IST
Punjab Kings batter Mayank Agarwal (Photo: Punjab Kings twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Mayank Agarwal is looking forward to what the future holds for him during his upcoming stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Punjab Kings on Tuesday retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming IPL.

"I am happy and delighted to be back with the Punjab Kings family. I've been part of the Punjab Kings family since 2018 and we've had some terrific moments and created some really fond memories," said Mayank in a video posted on Punjab Kings' Twitter. "I'm really looking forward to what the future holds and I'm also really looking forward to playing in Mohali in front of our fans. Here's to creating more memories together," he added.

All the existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season. MS Dhoni (CSK), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

