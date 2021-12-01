Left Menu

England allrounder Stokes "fit and hungry" ahead of Ashes

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:10 IST
England allrounder Ben Stokes has declared himself ''fit and hungry'' to start the Ashes series against Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to the squad, having taken a break from cricket to mentally refresh and undergo a second operation on his fractured left index finger.

England captain Joe Root has been intent on not rushing Stokes back into the team but the allrounder looks to be ready to play in the first test, which starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

''2 months ago, I couldn't hold a bat,'' Stokes wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

''With 1 week to go till the first test, I'm fit and hungry for the big series down under.'' Stokes was in the first group of England cricketers who arrived in Brisbane on Nov. 6 ahead of the Ashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

