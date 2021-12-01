Left Menu

WHO hails member states for launching process to develop global accord on pandemic prevention and response

The head of the World Health Organisation has hailed steps by its member states to launch work toward an international agreement to help prevent and prepare for future pandemics in the wake of the coronavirus.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consensus decision during a long-planned special session of the UN health agencys members was cause for celebration.

The head of the World Health Organisation has hailed steps by its member states to launch work toward an international agreement to help prevent and prepare for future pandemics in the wake of the coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consensus decision during a long-planned special session of the UN health agency's members was "cause for celebration". It sets off work toward creating an "intergovernmental negotiating body" to draft an agreement, which is likely to take months if not years to be finalised.

"Of course, there is still a long road ahead. There are still differences of opinion about what a new accord could or should contain," he said.

