PKL season 8 from December 22 in Bengaluru

The eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League will be held here from December 22 and will be a closed-door affair, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

PKL season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls.

The league's 'Southern Derby' will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and GMR sports-owned UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Organisers Mashal Sports have scheduled triple headers on the first four days.

UP Yoddha, who finished third in the last edition of the PKL, will look forward to a winning start with a new look team. The eighth season also marks the return of the PKL after a year's gap due the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind amid COVID times, the organisers have converted the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into an integrated and secure bio-bubble.

''It will be a challenging season ahead for us especially because this will be our first experience inside the bio-bubble and without our fans. ''Coronavirus definitely had its adverse effect on areas such as this, but I am glad that slowly the world and all of us are making our way out of the destruction,'' said Jasveer Singh, UP Yoddha's head coach.

All 12 teams will be staying and playing at the same venue. Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games said, ''I can't wait for the league to start, and more importantly witness the high voltage drama unfold on the opening day when UP Yoddha take on the defending Champions. ''As a team we are prepared, well trained and glued together as a family and we are confident of a great performance this season.'' PTI BS AH PM PM

