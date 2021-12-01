Left Menu

Soccer-England coach Wiegman seeks competitive matches after record 20-0 rout

England women head coach Sarina Wiegman said Tuesday's 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in the women's World Cup qualifiers was not good for the development of the game, stressing on the need for competitive matches.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:54 IST
England women head coach Sarina Wiegman said Tuesday's 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in the women's World Cup qualifiers was not good for the development of the game, stressing on the need for competitive matches. England, ranked eighth in the world, recorded https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-worldcup-eng-lva-report/soccer-england-hit-latvia-for-20-as-white-beats-scoring-record-idUKKBN2IF2FV their biggest-ever competitive victory after 10 different players found the back of the net in a one-way encounter against Latvia, who are ranked 102nd.

"Of course you want competitive games and these are not competitive games," Wiegman told a news conference. "We want to develop well-developed countries and the countries that are not that far, so in every country you want to develop the women's game.

"But I don't think it's good that the scores are so high. I know that has the attention of the federations - UEFA and FIFA. I think that's good because I don't think 20-0 is good for the development of anyone." England are top of Group D in their World Cup qualification campaign with a perfect record of 18 points from six games. They have scored 53 goals and conceded none.

Latvia are bottom without a point having conceded 46 goals, scoring only twice in their five matches. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

