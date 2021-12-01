BWF World Tour Finals: Injured Momota retires against Lakshya Sen; Satwiksairaj-Chirag face defeat

India's Lakshya Sen was declared the winner in his opening Group A clash against Kento Momota after the Japanese shuttler quit the match due to injury in the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali on Wednesday. Battling it out at the Mangupura Hall - 1, the world number two retired because of his back pain which he suffered during the French Open. The match against India's Lakshya Sen was at 1-1 when the Japanese decided to retire.

After the match, Momota was quoted a saying as per Olympics.com: "I retired because my back pain from the French Open is getting worse and I decided to retire. I will try my best for the World Championships." Earlier in the same group, Rasmus Gemke retired against Viktor Axelsen.

In the men's doubles, on Court 2, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen thrashed India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Danes completely strolled to victory, 21-16 21-5 in 40 minutes. On the women's side, PV Sindhu and Pornpawee Chochuwong won their respective matches in Group A with An Seyoung and Yamaguchi Akane holding the top two spots in Group B. (ANI)

