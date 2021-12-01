Left Menu

Soccer-Carrick has enjoyed his hasty challenge at Man United

Michael Carrick has enjoyed the challenge of adapting quickly to being Manchester United's interim manager and is willing to learn from Ralf Rangnick when he joins the club, he said on Wednesday. It's been a step up but maybe not as much as people think." British media reported Rangnick could be at Old Trafford for the Arsenal game even if his visa issues remain unresolved.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:56 IST
Michael Carrick has enjoyed the challenge of adapting quickly to being Manchester United's interim manager and is willing to learn from Ralf Rangnick when he joins the club, he said on Wednesday. Former United midfielder Carrick, 40, was named https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mun-solskjaer-idCAKBN2I608D caretaker manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, taking charge of the team for their Champions League victory at Villarreal last week and Sunday's 1-1 league draw at Chelsea.

United appointed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manchester-united-appoint-german-rangnick-interim-manager-2021-11-29 Rangnick this week as interim manager until the end of the season, but Carrick will continue to lead the side for Thursday's home league game against Arsenal as the German's work visa is yet to be finalised. "I have had to certainly adapt and take on a new challenge and different kind of skill set and things that were maybe out of my comfort zone and I never had to tackle before," Carrick told reporters.

"I have kind of enjoyed seeing how I have coped with that at times... Sometimes you got to learn on the job and that has been the case, but I have to say, for the most part I have enjoyed it. "You always have your own ideas.. . I'm always prepared to learn. I have learned an awful lot on the job this week, though I have been pretty close to seeing what goes on. It's been a step up but maybe not as much as people think."

British media reported Rangnick could be at Old Trafford for the Arsenal game even if his visa issues remain unresolved. Carrick said he had not spoken to the 63-year-old former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig manager. United are eighth in the table with 18 points from 13 games. Arsenal are fifth on 23 points.

