Rugby-Springbok prop Nyakane leaves Bulls for Racing 92

South Africa front rower Trevor Nyakane is leaving Currie Cup champions the Bulls to join French club Racing 92, the South African franchise said on Wednesday. He will sign a three-year contract and arrive in France later this month, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

South Africa front rower Trevor Nyakane is leaving Currie Cup champions the Bulls to join French club Racing 92, the South African franchise said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has won 54 caps for the Springboks and has played regularly at both loosehead and tighthead prop at club and international level.

Nyakane was part of the South Africa squad who won the World Cup in 2019, although he was injured in the tournament's opening game. He will sign a three-year contract and arrive in France later this month, French sports daily L'Equipe reported. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

