The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 2 of second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A in Bloemfontein.

*FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarterfinal match between India and Belgium in Bhubaneswar.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at Margao, Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-MHAMBREY-ISHANT Ishant needs couple of Test matches to get his rhythm back: Mhambrey By Kushan Sarkar Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Ishant Sharma's lack of rhythm can be attributed to lack of game time and it would take a couple of Test matches for him to get back into the groove, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said on Wednesday in his assessment of the seasoned pacer's current struggle.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PBKS-RAHUL If Rahul has already been approached by new teams, it is against BCCI guidelines: Punjab Kings By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) IPL franchise Punjab Kings is unhappy about K L Rahul leaving the team despite getting ''all the freedom'' as captain over the past two seasons and says it would be unethical if he has already been approached by a new franchise.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-PRACTICE India, New Zealand cancel training sessions due to rain Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) India and New Zealand were forced to cancel their training sessions at the iconic Wankhede stadium here on Wednesday due to rain.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-SAHA-MHAMBREY Will take a call closer to game: Mhambrey on Saha’s availability Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Wednesday said the team management would take a call on Wriddhiman Saha’s availability closer to the second Test match, which begins here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-SAINA Injury-plagued Saina pulls out of World Championships, expects to resume training mid-December New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Former world no.1 Saina Nehwal will miss the World Championships for the first time in her international career due to multiple injuries that have derailed her season.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-BUBBLE South Africa players express full confidence in CSA's bio-secure measures ahead of India series Johannesburg, Dec 1 (PTI) The South Africans, including white-ball and red-ball captains Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar, on Wednesday expressed full confidence in their cricket board's bio-secure measures ahead of the India series later this month.

SPO-CRI-NZ-PATEL We need to be tighter with our line and length in Mumbai: Ajaz Patel Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) India-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Wednesday said he and colleagues were guilty of not maintaining their line and length in the opening Test and would need to be tighter in their execution in the second game beginning Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLOWER Andy Flower steps down from coaching role at Punjab Kings By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Assistant coach Andy Flower has parted ways with Punjab Kings and is expected to land a role in one of the new teams ahead of IPL 2022.

SPO-ATH-USHA-INTERVIEW Usha reminisces winning first 100m gold in re-run after official erroneously disqualified her By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Legendary sprinter PT Usha's debut 100m race was nothing sort of spectacular as she was erroneously disqualified for 'false start' before a crowd intervention led to a re-run and eventually winning gold.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD WORLDS World Tour Finals: Sindhu, Srikanth make winning start; Ashwini-Sikki, Satwik-Chirag pairs lose (Eds: Updates with fresh results) Bali, Dec 1 (PTI) Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered straight-game victories to make impressive starts to their respective singles campaigns at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-WORLD-DRAW-IND Sindhu gets first round bye in World C'ships, Tai Tzu in line in quarters Huelva (Spain), Dec 1 (PTI) Defending champion PV Sindhu has got a first round bye and faces the prospect of coming up against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying and former world number one Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively of the World Badminton Championships here. SPO-HOCK-JR-WC-2ND LD QF Six-time champions Germany, Argentina, France enter Junior Hockey WC semifinals (Eds: Updating with result of third quarterfinal) By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) Six-time champions Germany and Argentina earned hard-fought wins over Spain and Netherlands respectively, while France cruised past Malaysia to enter the semifinals of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

