Golf-Four golfers test positive for COVID-19 head of South Africa Open
Four golfers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the South Africa Open on Thursday in a further blow to a tournament already downgraded after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country. The three other golfers who tested positive were Teaghan Gauche, Dylan Mostert and Siyanda Mwandla, local media reported. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rohith Nair)
- Country:
- South Africa
Four golfers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the South Africa Open on Thursday in a further blow to a tournament already downgraded after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the country. The list includes Darren Fichardt, who is an 18-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour.
Travel from southern Africa has been curtailed due to the Omicron variant and as a result the European Tour withdrew its sanctioning of the event, with the tournament purse cut by $1 million. The three other golfers who tested positive were Teaghan Gauche, Dylan Mostert and Siyanda Mwandla, local media reported. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rohith Nair)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Omicron
- Africa
- European Tour
- Cape Town
ALSO READ
Soccer-Southgate backs Kane to become England's all-time leading scorer
Ind vs NZ: Workload management is something we will look at in T20Is, says Southee
Ind vs NZ, T20Is: Two days after WC loss, Southee shifts focus towards 'new challenge'
Sportsbet.io Donate Bitcoin to Southampton FC Supporters in First-of-its-kind 'Crypto Fan Fund'
Hope we don't have to play in bubbles for too much longer: Southee