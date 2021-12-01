Sports News Roundup: Suns outlast Warriors for 17th straight win; Yemen's racehorses battle starvation as war grinds on and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Gay player Cavallo has no reason to feel unsafe in Qatar: WC tournament chief

Australia's first openly gay footballer Josh Cavallo has no reason to feel unsafe at next year's World Cup in Qatar, the chief executive of the tournament has said after the midfielder expressed safety concerns over his potential participation. Adelaide United's Cavallo became the first active A-League player to come out as gay in October, receiving a wave of support from players and fans.

'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani

"Shotime", as baseball star Shohei Ohtani is known in the United States, was named on Wednesday Japanese "buzzword of the year" for 2021 after he won one of U.S. baseball's top awards and lit up his home country that has been in the pandemic's shadow. Ohtani, often compared to baseball legend Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, last month won the Most Valuable Player award for Major League Baseball's American League, becoming the second Japanese player to do so.

NBA roundup: Suns outlast Warriors for 17th straight win

Jae Crowder hit a pair of jumpers, including a 3-pointer, after the Golden State Warriors had closed within one point in the fourth quarter and the host Phoenix Suns went on to win the Pacific Division showdown 104-96 for a franchise-record-tying 17th consecutive victory Tuesday night. Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) recorded double-doubles for the Suns, who won despite losing Devin Booker to a strained left hamstring in the second quarter. Booker's injury occurred on a drive to the hoop midway through the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room, and the Suns announced he would not return.

Cricket-Captain Kohli returns as India ponder combination against New Zealand

India will hope the return of regular captain Virat Kohli proves to be the difference for the hosts against New Zealand when the world's two top-ranked test sides clash in the second and final match at the Wankhede Stadium from Friday. Debutant Rachin Ravindra and number 11 batter Ajaz Patel combined in a last-wicket stand for New Zealand during the last session in Kanpur to see out the final 52 balls to deny India victory and leave the two-match series evenly poised.

Yemen's racehorses battle starvation as war grinds on

In her prime, Out Time was one of Yemen's fastest horses, winning the capital Sanaa's annual championship race in 2018 and placing second in 2019. Now, with animal feed increasingly scarce after seven years of war, the grey mare's coat is dull and her rib-cage protrudes, and her 16-year-old jockey has stopped racing her because she is too weak to compete.

Tennis: Stosur watching how Peng's 'terrible story' unfolds

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur said she hoped China's Peng Shuai was safe and well and that the tour and players were waiting to see how the "terrible story" unfolds. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Tennis-Pound fires back at critics of IOC's video call with Peng Shuai

Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound on Tuesday denied the organisation vouched for the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to avoid angering 2022 Olympic host Beijing. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Tennis-Britain's Konta retires aged 30

Former world number four Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 30 on Wednesday, saying she was grateful she got to live her dreams as a professional. Struggling for form and fitness this year, Konta dropped to 113th in the world and played her last tour match at the Cincinnati Open in August, suffering a first-round loss to Karolina Muchova.

Tennis: Australia's vaccine mandate is not to 'blackmail' Djokovic - minister

The Australian Open's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is about protecting the community, not about "blackmailing" Novak Djokovic, a state government official said on Wednesday. Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam have said all players would have to be vaccinated to take part, drawing criticism from world number one Djokovic's father.

Athletics-'Guarded optimism' from ruling body as Russia edges towards return

Russia's return to international athletics edged closer on Wednesday when the head of the World Athletics Task Force declared his "guarded optimism" about progress being made by the country's federation six years after it was banned. RUSAF was thrown out in 2015 after the revelation of widespread state-sponsored doping and extensive cover-ups and it has been a long and painful path since, with the investigative Task Force headed by Norwegian Rune Anderson repeatedly frustrated by the country's intransigence.

