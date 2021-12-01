Left Menu

Portuguese club Tondela put into isolation because of virus

Health authorities ordered all members of Portuguese soccer club Tondela to go into isolation on Wednesday in the latest setback related to a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The isolation order came after 13 members of Belenenses were found to be infected with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Belenenses had only nine players available to play against Benfica over the weekend in a match abandoned after halftime.

Six players have tested positive for COVID-19 at Tondela, though the club did not say if they were infected with the omicron variant.

It said all players and technical staff were in isolation and waiting for further instructions from health authorities.

There was also concern about players at Sporting Lisbon, which played against Tondela on Sunday.

Portuguese media said Sporting defender Sebastián Coates was infected and the team was waiting for the results from the tests conducted with the rest of the squad.

The Portuguese league, health authorities and both Benfica and Belenenses were trying to avoid blame for allowing Saturday's match to be played despite concerns about the coronavirus and the omicron variant.

An investigation was put in place and new COVID-19 protocols were to be discussed.

