Injured Spurs defender Cristian Romero ruled out until early 2022

Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Antonio Conte on Wednesday confirmed that Cristian Romero will be out until early next year with a hamstring injury. The central defender picked up the problem in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Brazil on November 16. "It's not good news," Antonio told the club's official website after training on Wednesday.

The north London-based team is set for a Premier League clash at home against Brentford on Thursday evening. "The injury is serious. I don't know at this moment but, for sure, he's not going to play in 2021, and we'll have to wait until January, February. It's a pity, because he's an important player for us. We'll check him week by week, but he needs time. We trust a lot in our medical area, our physiotherapists and doctors, and we'll try to recover him as soon as possible," the coach added.

Giovani Lo Celso also returned from international duty with an injury. He's improved but remains sidelined for Brentford. "His situation is totally different," explained Antonio. "I think, maybe after the Brentford game, he'll be with us in training. He's started to have sessions on the pitch, not with the team, with a physical coach," he pointed. On Sunday, the Spurs match against Burnley was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

With the snow continuing to fall at Turf Moor with less than an hour to go until kick-off, the volume of snow coverage on the pitch was deemed too much for the game to be played. (ANI)

