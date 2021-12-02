Left Menu

Soccer-In-form Inter make light work of Spezia to extend unbeaten run

Roberto Gagliardini finished off a well-worked team move to put the Nerazzurri ahead at halftime, and Lautaro Martinez’s penalty after the break secured the three points. It could have been more, with Joaquin Correa hitting the bar and Inter spurning several more chances, as Spezia coach Thiago Motta had a night to forget against the club he won the Treble with as a player.

Inter Milan cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Spezia at San Siro on Wednesday to go provisionally second in Serie A and stretch their unbeaten league run to seven matches. Roberto Gagliardini finished off a well-worked team move to put the Nerazzurri ahead at halftime, and Lautaro Martinez's penalty after the break secured the three points.

It could have been more, with Joaquin Correa hitting the bar and Inter spurning several more chances, as Spezia coach Thiago Motta had a night to forget against the club he won the Treble with as a player. Inter climbed to second place on 34 points, two clear of AC Milan in third and one behind leaders Napoli ahead of their games against Genoa and Sassuolo respectively later on Wednesday. Spezia are 17th with 11 points.

