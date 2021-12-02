Left Menu

Soccer-Maupay's late bicycle kick snatches draw for Brighton at West Ham

A stunning overhead kick by Neal Maupay cancelled out Tomas Soucek's early goal as Brighton & Hove Albion came back to draw 1-1 at West Ham United in a pulsating Premier League clash on Wednesday. The draw stretches Brighton's streak to nine league games without a win and leaves them seventh in the table on 19 points, while West Ham remain fourth on 24 points.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 03:06 IST
A stunning overhead kick by Neal Maupay cancelled out Tomas Soucek's early goal as Brighton & Hove Albion came back to draw 1-1 at West Ham United in a pulsating Premier League clash on Wednesday. Hammers midfielder Soucek struck in the fifth minute, guiding a deft glancing header from Pablo Fornals' corner past Robert Sanchez to give his side the lead.

Brighton came storming back and dominated for much of the second half but struggled to convert their possession and slick passing into goal-scoring chances until Maupay threw himself into the air to fire home Tariq Lamptey's cross from the right in the 89th minute. The draw stretches Brighton's streak to nine league games without a win and leaves them seventh in the table on 19 points, while West Ham remain fourth on 24 points.

