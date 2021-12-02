Soccer-Benzema nets winner as Real extend LaLiga lead

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 03:35 IST
A first-half goal from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win at home against a feisty Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday to move seven points clear at the top of LaLiga.

After coming from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 on Sunday, Real had a game in hand to play against Athletic and they took advantage of the opportunity to take control at the summit. Benzema put in another superb performance, scoring Real's winner five minutes before the break.

Bilbao keeper Unai Simon saved a Marco Asensio shot from outside the area, Luka Modric miss-hit the rebound and it landed at the feet of Benzema, who finished into the empty net. The France striker celebrated with the Real fans, who chanted “Benzema is Ballon d'Or” after he missed out on the award for the best player in the world earlier in the week.

