Soccer-Ziyech winner at Watford keeps Chelsea top

Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League as Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Watford on Wednesday. Chelsea lead the standings with 33 points from 14 games while Watford are just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

Reuters | Watford | Updated: 02-12-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 03:38 IST
Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League as Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Watford on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel's side were not at their best at Vicarage Road but had enough quality to emerge with three important points.

After a 32-minute suspension while a fan was treated for a medical emergency, Chelsea took the lead when Mason Mount coolly converted after a well-worked move in the 29th minute. But Watford deservedly levelled before the break through Nigerian Emmanuel Dennis.

Ziyech came on for injured defender Trevoh Chalobah on the hour and struck the winner 12 minutes later with the outstanding Mount turning provider. Chelsea lead the standings with 33 points from 14 games while Watford are just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

