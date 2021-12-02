Left Menu

Soccer-Lacklustre PSG held by Nice in Ligue 1

Marseille, who have a game in hand, have 29 points, with Rennes on 28 and Nice in fourth place on 27. RC Lens, who have not won any of their last three games, are fifth on 26 points after drawing 2-2 at promoted Clermont.

Lionel Messi had a night to forget as Paris St Germain were held to a goalless stalemate at the Parc des Princes by Nice in a dull Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday. Argentine forward Messi, who skipped training on Tuesday with a bout of gastro-enteritis one day after claiming a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was on par with an uninspired PSG who stayed top of the standings with 41 points from 16 games.

RC Lens, who have not won any of their last three games, are fifth on 26 points after drawing 2-2 at promoted Clermont.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

