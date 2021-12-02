Left Menu

Soccer-Tuchel admits Chelsea were lucky to win at Watford

We were lucky to escape with the win." Tuchel accepted some of the blame for his team's approach. "It felt like we were not ready for the long balls, the pressure. Watford deserved more today." With another big game at West Ham United on Saturday, Tuchel has an injury worry over Reece James who missed the trip to Watford.

Reuters | Watford | Updated: 02-12-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 05:05 IST
Soccer-Tuchel admits Chelsea were lucky to win at Watford
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were fortunate to emerge with a 2-1 victory at Watford that kept them top of the Premier League on Wednesday. With six changes to the side held at home by Manchester United at the weekend, Chelsea never got into their stride but goals by Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech sealed the points.

Both came from well-worked moves, although they were an exception to the rule on a night when struggling Watford could easily have earned at least a point. "We were lucky. We should admit it. Today we could not reach this level. We were not ready for this game. We are to blame. We never found the right attitude," Tuchel said.

"It got better in the second half. We conceded a lot of chances in the first half and didn't create much. The two situations we had, we scored. We were lucky to escape with the win." Tuchel accepted some of the blame for his team's approach.

"It felt like we were not ready for the long balls, the pressure. When we won the ball, how to escape out of the pressure. We had big problems individually and as a team. We never felt solid, it felt like we were never in control." When the dust settles, however, Tuchel might look back on Wednesday as a vital victory in his attempt to keep ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

"We need a lot of points if we want to stay in the title race," Tuchel said. "We felt like we lost two points against Burnley and Manchester United. "We stole minimum two, maybe three back today. Watford deserved more today."

With another big game at West Ham United on Saturday, Tuchel has an injury worry over Reece James who missed the trip to Watford. "I cannot say today. Yesterday he was in too much pain to travel. He got a kick on the ankle," Tuchel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021