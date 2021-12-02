Left Menu

Soccer-Sydney to host 2023 Women's World Cup final

Sydney will host the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, while co-hosts New Zealand kick off the tournament at Auckland's Eden Park on July 20, world governing body FIFA said.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2021 05:42 IST
Sydney will host the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, while co-hosts New Zealand kick off the tournament at Auckland's Eden Park on July 20, world governing body FIFA said. Both Stadium Australia and Eden Park will stage a semi-final, a quarter-final and a round of 16 match each, according to the FIFA schedule https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/f11e016d9cf9bd5/original/FIFA-Women-s-World-Cup-2023-Match-schedule.pdf.

Brisbane's Lang Park and Wellington Regional Stadium, known locally as the 'Cake Tin', will host the other quarter-finals. Co-hosts Australia will host 11 of the 16 knockout games and the women's side will play all of their matches at home, Football Australia said on Thursday.

"We are very pleased with the match schedule from many perspectives," Football Australia boss James Johnson said in a statement. "It has delivered Australia a higher split ... with 35 of a possible 64 matches played across the five Australian host cities and includes a Matildas match on the opening day at the new Sydney Football Stadium."

Eden Park will hold an opening ceremony before New Zealand's first match. The draw and detailed schedule of matches will follow at a later date, FIFA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

