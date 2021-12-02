Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 15th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 4-6 (times GMT): Saturday, Dec. 4

West Ham United v Chelsea (1230) * Chelsea have beaten West Ham in their last two Premier League meetings without conceding a goal.

* Chelsea have won all four London derbies they have played in the Premier League this season. * West Ham lost 1-0 when the teams last met at the London Stadium in the Premier League in April.

Newcastle United v Burnley (1500) * Burnley have won only two of the 10 Premier League matches against Newcastle, with both victories secured at home.

* Burnley won 4-3 on penalties when the teams met in the League Cup this season. * Newcastle won 3-1 against Burnley when they last played at St James' Park in the Premier League.

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Brighton have beaten Southampton only once in eight Premier League meetings.

* Four of the eight Premier League games between the teams have ended in a draw. * All three of Southampton's league wins over Brighton have been away from home.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (1500) * Liverpool have won nine straight Premier League games against Wolves.

* Wolves have won only once against Liverpool in the Premier League, while the Merseyside club have triumphed 11 times. * Liverpool have kept five clean sheets in their last six Premier League games against Wolves.

Watford v Manchester City (1730) * Watford are yet to beat City in the Premier League.

* City have won 10 straight Premier League games against Watford. * City's biggest victory in the Premier League came against Watford, when they won 8-0 in September 2019.

Sunday, Dec. 5 Leeds United v Brentford (1400)

* This will be the first Premier League meeting between the teams. * The last time they met was in February 2020, when they drew 1-1 in the second-tier Championship.

* Leeds last beat Brentford in August 2019, securing a 1-0 win in the Championship. Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400)

* United have won 17 times against Palace in the Premier League, with nine victories coming at home. * Palace defeated United 3-1 when the teams last met in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

* Five of the 24 Premier League matches between the teams have ended in a draw, including their latest meeting. Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1400)

* Tottenham have won 10 of the 18 Premier League games against Norwich. * Norwich last defeated Tottenham in the Premier League in February 2014, winning 1-0.

* Tottenham's latest Premier League home win over Norwich was in January 2020, when they defeated Norwich 2-1. Aston Villa v Leicester City (1630)

* Villa manager Steven Gerrard played under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers when Rodgers was in charge of Liverpool. * Leicester have won 10 of their 24 Premier League games against Villa.

* Villa lost 2-1 to Leicester in their last Premier League meeting at Villa Park. Monday, Dec. 6

Everton v Arsenal (2000) * Arsenal have won 34 times in the Premier League against Everton, including 12 wins away from home.

* Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 when they last met in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium in April. * Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a spell at Everton during his playing career. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

