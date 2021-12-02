Left Menu

Soccer-Carrick dismisses 'myth' that Ronaldo can't press

German coach Rangnick, who will take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of 'gegenpressing' -- a style of football in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup. Carrick, who looks likely to continue as caretaker for United's game against Arsenal later on Thursday, said 36-year-old Ronaldo had the qualities to adapt to any tactical changes that Rangnick would implement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 10:03 IST
Soccer-Carrick dismisses 'myth' that Ronaldo can't press

Michael Carrick said it is a "myth" that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to a high-pressing style of play and backed the Portuguese forward to thrive under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. German coach Rangnick, who will take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of 'gegenpressing' -- a style of football in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup.

Carrick, who looks likely to continue as caretaker for United's game against Arsenal later on Thursday, said 36-year-old Ronaldo had the qualities to adapt to any tactical changes that Rangnick would implement. "Maybe it is a myth (that Ronaldo can't press). He's played in enough teams over the years and been successful to play in a variety of ways," Carrick said.

"He has kept scoring goals for every team he has played for and I am sure he will continue to score goals, no doubt about that. Players adapt anyway. You've got to have skills for different styles." Ronaldo is United's top scorer this season with 10 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Carrick also downplayed his decision to drop Ronaldo for United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and commended the Portuguese international for responding in the right spirit. "He was incredible. He supported the players," Carrick said. "A lot can be made of it and trying to spin it in a negative way, but behind the scenes it is very different."

United are 10th in the league, and have picked up one point in their last three matches. Arsenal are up to fifth place after winning four of their last five matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021