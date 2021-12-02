Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose their second Group B game

India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Thursday lost their second Group B game in the women's doubles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 02-12-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 10:40 IST
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

On Wednesday, Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy had ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B. Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 43 minutes. Two-time Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner N Sikki Reddy are making their BWF World Tour Finals debut this time.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry. The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

