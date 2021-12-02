Focus is on what I've done in past, says Alex Carey ahead of Ashes debut

Left Menu

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:35 IST
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey, who is all set to make his Test debut, said his focus remains on preparing for Ashes and helping his side win the showpiece event. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday added Carey to the 15-player squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Ashes. Carey has replaced Tim Paine in the squad who decided to take some time off from the game last week.

"I'll focus on what I've done in the past to get to this moment and not be too overwhelmed by that. It's the biggest game I'll play and I'll try to perform the best I can," ESPNcricinfo quoted Carey as saying. The wicket-keeper batter has vowed to give his all to make Australia proud.

"This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud," said Carey. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swespon (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

