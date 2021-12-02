Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia

Rory McIlroy said he viewed golfers as "independent contractors" and that the PGA and European tours should allow players to compete in the Saudi International in February. The Saudi International, which will be on the Asian Tour schedule in 2022, has released a list https://www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/golf-saudi/news/2022-player-field of confirmed golfers, including high-profile names such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win

The Milwaukee Bucks battled back from an 18-point deficit and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a go-ahead layup with two seconds left in regulation to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 127-125 on Monday night. Milwaukee earned its eighth straight win after outscoring the Hornets 67-57 in the second half to complete the comeback after not holding a lead through nearly 34 minutes of action.

Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities.

Tennis-Inspired Djokovic powers Serbia into Davis Cup semi-finals

Imperious Novak Djokovic sent Serbia into a Davis Cup semi-final against Croatia as the world number one inspired a comeback victory over Kazakhstan in Madrid on Wednesday. Serbia had their backs to the wall when Kazakh veteran Mikhail Kukushkin beat debutant Miomir Kecmanovic in a three-hour epic in the first singles rubber.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews' hat trick leads Leafs past Avs

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday. The hat trick was the fourth of Matthews' career. William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which has won five straight.

Global Times editor says WTA 'coercing' Peng with China tournament suspension

The editor of China's Global Times newspaper accused the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) of "coercing" star player Peng Shuai to "support the West's attack" on China by suspending tournaments in the country until it was assured of her well-being. Known for his combative tweets, Hu has been outspoken on the scandal involving Peng and her accusation of sexual assault by a former Chinese vice premier even as Beijing has been largely silent and authorities have blocked discussions of the topic on China's internet.

Soccer: Carrick dismisses 'myth' that Ronaldo can't press

Michael Carrick said it is a "myth" that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to a high-pressing style of play and backed the Portuguese forward to thrive under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. German coach Rangnick, who will take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of 'gegenpressing' -- a style of football in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup.

Soccer: Tottenham job my 'biggest challenge' yet: Conte

Antonio Conte said being Tottenham Hotspur manager is the biggest challenge of his career so far and that the club is paying the price for letting standards slip over the years. Tottenham, who are ninth in the Premier League, have won two of their four games in all competitions since Conte took charge last month. They suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat by Slovenians NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last week.

Tennis-WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng concerns

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China due to concerns about the well-being of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and the safety of other players. The U.S.-headquartered tour's decision to walk away from one of its biggest markets was applauded by many leading figures in the tennis world but could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship revenue.

Tennis-Federer must prepare mentally for final match, says Berdych

Roger Federer has nothing left to prove as he sets his sights on a comeback next year but the 40-year-old must be mentally prepared for playing his final match, according to one of his former rivals Tomas Berdych. Swiss maestro Federer has not played since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July and underwent a third knee operation in the summer, saying last month that he was looking at mid-2022 as a likely return date.

