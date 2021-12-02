Cricket-Australia are 'beatable' on home turf - Anderson

Australia are no longer a dominant force on home soil and England have real belief they can secure victory in the upcoming Ashes series, fast bowler James Anderson said ahead of next week's opening test at the Gabba. England have lost nine of their last 10 test matches in Australia, but Anderson said the tourists were ready to turn things around.

"We believe we have got a group of players who can win. I'm not just saying that," he told the BBC. "Quite often you do say that because you have to be positive, but we do genuinely believe we can win out here." Anderson pointed to the recent success of India and South Africa in Australia as proof the hosts were beatable over the five-match series.

"It's not like years ago when they were such a dominant force, you would go there tentatively," added the 39-year-old, who will likely be playing his final Ashes in Australia. He added that the impressive form of captain Joe Root and the return of Ben Stokes would boost England's chances of victory.

"We've got some world-class players. We've got the best batsman in the world and the best all-rounder in the world," Anderson said. The series begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England.

