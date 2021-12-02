Tennis-IOC says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai

The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with doubles former world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player's wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement on Thursday. "We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her," said the IOC, which had also held a video call with her late last month.

Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Beijing will host the 2022 winter Olympics in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)