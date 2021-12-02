Left Menu

Tennis-IOC says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai

The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with doubles former world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player's wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement on Thursday. "We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:25 IST
Tennis-IOC says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with doubles former world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player's wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement on Thursday. "We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the wellbeing and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her," said the IOC, which had also held a video call with her late last month.

Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media in early November alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Beijing will host the 2022 winter Olympics in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021