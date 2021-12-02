Left Menu

Canada beat US, Chile win over Egypt in 13-16th classification games of Jr Hockey WC

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:58 IST
Canada beat United States 4-0 while Chile edged past Egypt in the 13th-16th place classification matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Canada converted three penalty corners through Christopher Tardif (20th minute), Alexander Bird (25th) and Flynn McCulloch (38th). Bird scored a brace by also slotting home a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.

Later in the day, Chile scored a fine field goal through Raimundo Valenzuela in the 46th minute to set up a clash against Canada in the 13-14th place play-off game scheduled on Saturday.

Egypt and United States will take on each other to avoid the wooden spoon on Saturday.

Later in the evening South Africa will play Pakistan, while Poland will be up against South Korea in the ninth to 12th place classification games at the Kalinga Stadium.

Argentina will face France in the first semifinal on Friday, while defending champions India will play six-time winners Germany for a place in Sunday's summit clash.

