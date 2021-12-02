Left Menu

Asian Squash C'ships: Indian men, women book semifinal spots

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:59 IST
Asian Squash C'ships: Indian men, women book semifinal spots

The Indian men and women booked semifinal berths at the 20th Asian squash Team Championship with wins in their final league matches here on Thursday.

While the top-seeded Indian men's team routed Indonesia 3-0 to finish with an unbeaten record after five matches in Pool A, the women (seeded third) put it across Iran 3-0 to end up second behind Malaysia in Pool B.

With top player Saurav Ghosal resting, the trio of Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar proved too good for the Indonesian opponents, posting straight game victories for an emphatic performance.

The women, who lost to Malaysia, scored wins over the Philippines and Iran to secure a spot in the last four.

Needing a win to advance, Joshna Chinappa set the tone with a straightforward defeat of Ghazal Sharafpour while Sunayna Kuruvilla and Urwashi Joshi also had easy to ensure an Indian victory.

Both the men's and women's teams will meet Hong Kong in the respective semifinals on Friday.

Results: Men's team event: India beat Indonesia 3-0 (Ramit Tandon beat Satria Bagus Laksana 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 (17m); Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Agung Wilant 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 (18m); Velavan Senthilkumar beat Ade Furkon 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 (17m)).

Women: India beat Iran 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa beat Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3 (12m); Sunyana Kuruvilla beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 (14m); Urwashi Joshi beat Ailee Nayeri 11-1 11-5 11-5 (13m)).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021