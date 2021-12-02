Left Menu

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik left out as Pakistan name squad for WI series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the T20I and ODI squads for the home series against West Indies, which will be played in Karachi from December 13.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:38 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik left out as Pakistan name squad for WI series
Pakistan middle-order batter Shoaib Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the T20I and ODI squads for the home series against West Indies, which will be played in Karachi from December 13. From the 18 players who were part of the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have been left out, while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been added to the 15-man squad.

Likewise, from the 17 players who were available for selection for the England ODIs in July, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have replaced Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 17-member side, while Abdullah Shafique has been named as a travelling reserve. "As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik," said Chief selector Muhammad Wasim in a PCB release.

"For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management's request and provided them two additional resources. "In consultation with Hasan Ali and taking into consideration that he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, we have decided to give him time off from this series," he added.

The 20-over matches will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the 50-over games will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021