CSA postpones domestic fixtures due to COVID 19, adds to uncertainty around India series

Cricket South Africa has postponed a round of domestic games after some of the team members tested COVID-19 positive on arrival, raising fresh concerns for the India tour later this month.

The BCCI will soon take a call on the tour, which is scheduled to begin with the first Test here from December 17. The detection of new COVID-19 variant amicron in South Africa has stoked fears around the world and cast a shadow on the India series. ''Cricket South Africa can confirm that all three, Round 4, Division Two CSA 4-Day Domestic Series matches scheduled to take place between 02-05 December have been postponed,'' the board said in a statement.

''The competition is not being held in a Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) and in the last couple of days, some positive COVID-19 test results have emerged following team pre-arrival testing sessions.

''Activating the precautionary and preventative measures stipulated in the organisation's COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all involved is a top priority for CSA.'' The India series, if it takes place, will be held in a strict bio-secure environment.

''CSA is monitoring the situation closely and a decision regarding the remainder of the fixtures this year will be made in due course as it develops.

''In addition, the CSA B-section 3-Day and 1-Day matches featuring Northerns and Easterns set for the same weekend have also been postponed until 2022,'' the CSA added.

