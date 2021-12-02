Left Menu

Soccer-English FA charge Palace, Villa over player conduct

Nakamba was booked for his challenge and from the resulting free-kick Villa won possession and broke clear. Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic then brought down Ollie Watkins on the edge of the penalty area, with the referee again swarmed around by the players.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been charged by the English FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during last weekend's Premier League match. The charges relate to incidents that took place in the 54th and 55th minutes of the Nov. 27 clash at Selhurst Park, which Villa won 2-1 nL1N2SI0A8.

Palace players surrounded referee Michael Salisbury when he blew his whistle for a foul by Villa's Marvelous Nakamba on Wilfried Zaha because they felt he should have played advantage with Christian Benteke in possession for the home side. Nakamba was booked for his challenge and from the resulting free-kick Villa won possession and broke clear.

Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic then brought down Ollie Watkins on the edge of the penalty area, with the referee again swarmed around by the players. Milivojevic was eventually shown a yellow card. "Both clubs have until Monday to provide their respective responses to these charges," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/dec/02/crystal-palace-and-aston-villa-charged-021221 on Thursday.

Palace are 12th in the Premier League on 16 points after 14 matches, above Villa on goal difference.

