Left Menu

Shreyashi Singh is Women’s Trap National Champion for second year running

T his was Rajshrees second gold, having won the individual Womens 10m Air Rifle Competition earlier.In the 50m Rifle Prone Mens National Championship, Swapnil Suresh Kusale from Railways was declared the champion with a total score of 625.40x.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:30 IST
Shreyashi Singh is Women’s Trap National Champion for second year running

Bihar's shotgun shooter Shreyashi Singh won her second women's trap title at the National Championship here on Thursday.

This was Shreyashi’s fifth individual career national title and her second in women’s trap.

The reigning Commonwealth Games Champion won with a finals score of 34, ahead of Madhya Pradesh’s Pragati Dubey and ONGC’s Shagun Chowdhary, who ended with scores of 31 and 27 respectively.

In the Junior Women's Trap, Aadya Tripathi from Delhi bagged gold with a final score of 38 ahead of Delhi’s Divya Singh and Bhavya Tripathi with scores of 36 and 28 respectively.

In Bhopal, Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Competition partnering Paarth Makhija to beat the Gujarat duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Keval 17-11 in the finals. T his was Rajshree’s second gold, having won the individual Women’s 10m Air Rifle Competition earlier.

In the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s National Championship, Swapnil Suresh Kusale from Railways was declared the champion with a total score of 625.40x. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Goldi Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh came second and third respectively with scores of 623.80 and 623.40.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021