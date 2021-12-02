Left Menu

Soccer-Wigan's Wyke thanks boss Richardson for 'saving his life' after cardiac arrest

Wyke was stabilised by manager Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin following his collapse in training on Nov. 22.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:04 IST
Soccer-Wigan's Wyke thanks boss Richardson for 'saving his life' after cardiac arrest

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke thanked manager Leam Richardson for performing CPR on him after he suffered a cardiac arrest in training last month. Wyke was stabilised by manager Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin following his collapse in training on Nov. 22. He was taken to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan and then transferred to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

League One (third-tier) club Wigan issued a statement https://wiganathletic.com/news/2021/december/Update-Charlie-Wyke saying Wyke had left hospital on Thursday, with an implantable defibrillator fitted as part of a medical procedure. "I feel it's important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer (Richardson) and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life," Wyke said.

"Thankfully, just a few weeks ago, the training ground staff had received CPR training, which has clearly proven to be life-saving with the way in which the gaffer reacted to my collapse and initiated the CPR on the training pitch. "I think that sends out a message of just how important it is that coaches and staff have that training."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021