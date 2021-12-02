Sports News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win; Soccer-Bundesliga attendances reduced amid new COVID-19 measures and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 40 in Bucks' comeback win

The Milwaukee Bucks battled back from an 18-point deficit and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a go-ahead layup with two seconds left in regulation to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 127-125 on Monday night. Milwaukee earned its eighth straight win after outscoring the Hornets 67-57 in the second half to complete the comeback after not holding a lead through nearly 34 minutes of action.

Motor racing-Verstappen v Hamilton title battle is one for the ages

Michael Schumacher was still racing, and Lewis Hamilton only a one-time world champion, the last time rival teams took the Formula One title battle down to the last two rounds of the season. Not since 2012, when Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel faced Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in a final race title-decider in Brazil, has there been a run-in like the one between Max Verstappen and Mercedes' now seven times world champion Hamilton.

Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities.

Soccer-Bundesliga attendances reduced amid new COVID-19 measures

Bundesliga matches can only have an attendance of up to 50% and up to a maximum of 15,000 spectators after the German government on Thursday reintroduced restrictions for sports events amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with the leaders of Germany's 16 states on a number of measures, including the reduction of fans in outdoor and indoor sports events.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews' hat trick leads Leafs past Avs

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday. The hat trick was the fourth of Matthews' career. William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which has won five straight.

Soccer: Carrick dismisses 'myth' that Ronaldo can't press

Michael Carrick said it is a "myth" that Cristiano Ronaldo is not suited to a high-pressing style of play and backed the Portuguese forward to thrive under Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. German coach Rangnick, who will take charge after receiving a work visa, is a proponent of 'gegenpressing' -- a style of football in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup.

Tennis-Reaction to the WTA suspending events in China over Peng concerns

Following are reactions from the tennis community after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension nL1N2SN04V of all events in China due to concerns about the well-being of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai: BILLIE JEAN KING, 78, FOUNDER OF WTA

Soccer: Tottenham job my 'biggest challenge' yet: Conte

Antonio Conte said being Tottenham Hotspur manager is the biggest challenge of his career so far and that the club is paying the price for letting standards slip over the years. Tottenham, who are ninth in the Premier League, have won two of their four games in all competitions since Conte took charge last month. They suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat by Slovenians NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last week.

Tennis-IOC says it has held second video call with Peng Shuai

The International Olympic Committee has held a second video call with doubles former world number one Peng Shuai amid concerns about the Chinese tennis player's wellbeing, the IOC said in a statement on Thursday. The IOC said it held the call, after having first talked to the player on Nov. 21, on Wednesday evening Swiss time, just before the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced an immediate suspension of all tournaments in China due to concerns about the player's wellbeing.

China chafes at exit of women's tennis body in solidarity with Peng

Beijing took umbrage on Thursday at the suspension of Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments in China in solidarity with Peng Shuai after the player made a sexual assault accusation then disappeared from public view. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not directly mention the WTA but pointedly said China "opposes the politicization of sports".

