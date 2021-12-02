Left Menu

ISL:Chennaiyin FC to face SC East Bengal as it seeks to maintain 100 per cent record

Chennaiyin FC will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League, 2021-22 when they clash with SC East Bengal in their third match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Friday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:50 IST
ISL:Chennaiyin FC to face SC East Bengal as it seeks to maintain 100 per cent record
Team Chennaiyin FC (Photo/Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League, 2021-22 when they clash with SC East Bengal in their third match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Friday. "We have a chance now to make three wins in a row. We need to be better, quicker and need to have good decisions. We need to improve and I believe we will play better. We had a very good start and that is good for our confidence. We need to be more focused for the next games," CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic told the media during the club's virtual pre-match press conference on Thursday, as per an official CFC release.

"We need to show respect to every opponent. It doesn't matter if they concede 10 goals or lose a game, they (SCEB) will try to win the game, especially now," he added. The two-time champions CFC started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Hyderabad FC before recording a 2-1 triumph against NorthEast United FC in their second match.

Chennaiyin FC's experienced defender Narayan Das, who played for the Red and Gold Brigade last season, feels his former club is still a good team and can't be taken lightly. "We won the first two games. We want to continue that (winning run) and win the third match too. That's our target," Das said.

Chennaiyin FC have played two matches against SC East Bengal in the league so far with both resulting in a draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021