Motor racing-Ricciardo turned tattooist after Abiteboul honoured bet

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tattooed a tattooist after former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul finally honoured a bet from last season and got himself inked. "A lot of people I think lost faith that it was ever going to happen so we got there, it was a good time," he said. "There was definitely some negotiating -- design, size and all the rest of it -- but actually in the end, pretty happy with the result.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tattooed a tattooist after former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul finally honoured a bet from last season and got himself inked. Abiteboul had promised to get a tattoo if Ricciardo scored a podium for Renault in 2020, something the Australian managed by finishing third at the Nuerburgring and Imola in October and November.

Ricciardo posted images on social media of the tattoo being applied and told reporters at the Saudi Grand Prix that the Frenchman was now "stamped for life". "A lot of people I think lost faith that it was ever going to happen so we got there, it was a good time," he said.

"There was definitely some negotiating -- design, size and all the rest of it -- but actually in the end, pretty happy with the result. "I was excited for Cyril, it was the first one (he had), so it's a big deal. I ended up actually giving the artist a tattoo, so that was my little release for the day," continued Ricciardo.

"I tattooed the tattoo artist. Pretty terribly, but yes. What did I give him? I gave him a '3'...I left happy and fulfilled." Ricciardo's McLaren boss Zak Brown has also acquired a tattoo thanks to his driver, the American sporting a Monza-themed design after the Australian led a one-two there in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

