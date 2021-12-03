Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham move into top six with win over Brentford

A week after an embarrassing Europa Conference League group stage defeat at Slovenian minnows NS Mura and four days after a fruitless trip to Burnley for a game that was postponed due to snow, Spurs produced their best 90 minutes under Conte so far. A high-tempo display against Thomas Frank's team should have brought more goals but it was a satisfactory night for Tottenham even if Harry Kane's league scoring struggles continue.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 02:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur shook off a difficult week with a confident 2-0 win over Brentford to climb into the top six on Thursday as new manager Antonio Conte enjoyed a second successive Premier League home victory.

Ben Davies's header deflected off Brentford's Sergi Canos to give the hosts an early lead and Son Heung-min underlined their superiority when he made it 2-0 in the 65th minute. A week after an embarrassing Europa Conference League group stage defeat at Slovenian minnows NS Mura and four days after a fruitless trip to Burnley for a game that was postponed due to snow, Spurs produced their best 90 minutes under Conte so far.

A high-tempo display against Thomas Frank's team should have brought more goals but it was a satisfactory night for Tottenham even if Harry Kane's league scoring struggles continue. Spurs have 22 points from 13 games while Brentford, who could have moved above their opponents with a victory in the London derby, now sit in 12th place with 16 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

