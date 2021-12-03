Left Menu

NBA-LeBron clears COVID-19 protocols, eligible to return Friday

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has returned two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period and is eligible to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said on Thursday. "Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case." Four-time NBA champion James is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 05:14 IST
Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has returned two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period and is eligible to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said on Thursday. James was forced to sit out of Tuesday's road win against the Sacramento Kings after he had been placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29," the league said. "Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case."

Four-time NBA champion James is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

