Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev puts Russian team into Davis Cup semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev sent the Russian Tennis Federation through to a Davis Cup semi-final against Germany by beating Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-4 on Thursday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie. World number five Andrey Rublev had earlier overcome Ymer's older brother Elias 6-2 5-7 7-6(3).

Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities.

NBA-LeBron clears COVID-19 protocols, eligible to return Friday

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has returned two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period and is eligible to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said on Thursday. James was forced to sit out of Tuesday's road win against the Sacramento Kings after he had been placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Exclusive-Soccer-FIFA vice-president Montagliani offers compromise on World Cup plan

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated a possible compromise solution in the row over the proposal for a biennial World Cup which has divided the global governing body. Canadian Montagliani, who is president of CONCACAF which governs the game in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is a key ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his idea for an alternative tournament is likely to be discussed this month.

Rory McIlroy part of three-way tie for lead at Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy, Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer shot 6-under 66 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas. A field of 20 of the world's premier golfers is competing at Albany Golf Course at an event organized by Tiger Woods to benefit his charity, the TGR Foundation.

China chafes at exit of women's tennis body in solidarity with Peng

Beijing took umbrage on Thursday at the suspension of Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments in China in solidarity with Peng Shuai after the player made a sexual assault accusation then disappeared from public view. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not directly mention the WTA https://www.reuters.com/article/tennis-wta-china-idUKL1N2SM3FC but pointedly said China "opposes the politicization of sports".

Motor racing-Verstappen, Hamilton play it cool ahead of crunch time

Max Verstappen cut an unfazed figure on Thursday heading into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a race which could bring the Red Bull driver a maiden Formula One world title. Verstappen leads Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the standings heading into the season's penultimate race around the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

League, Raiders defeat Oakland's appeal over team's move to Las Vegas

The National Football League on Thursday defeated an antitrust appeal by the city of Oakland, California over the 2017 decision by the Raiders football team to move to Las Vegas.

By a 3-0 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected Oakland's claims that the league's refusal to expand beyond 32 teams, and its decision to charge the Raiders a $378 million relocation fee, interfered with competition.

Soccer-Ronaldo doubles up to sink Arsenal and pass 800-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 800-goal mark for club and country, scoring twice as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in an incident-packed Premier League match on Thursday. United, with Michael Carrick on the bench as caretaker manager, were watched by their new interim manager Ralf Rangnick and after the match Carrick announced he was leaving the club.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins first super-G of World Cup season

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the opening men's World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado on Thursday, picking up where he left off last season. Odermatt, winner of the final World Cup super-G of the 2020-21 season in March, navigated his way down the Birds of Prey course in one minute, 8.61 seconds.

