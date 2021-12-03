Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open leaves $71 mln hole in Tennis Australia accounts

Tennis Australia sustained a net loss of more than A$100 million ($71 million) in the 15 months around this year's delayed and COVID-19 affected Australian Open, the body's 2020-21 annual report showed. Players and officials who have been vaccinated will be allowed to fly into Australia and compete without any quarantine requirement. ($1 = 1.4108 Australian dollars)

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 06:21 IST
Tennis-Australian Open leaves $71 mln hole in Tennis Australia accounts
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis Australia sustained a net loss of more than A$100 million ($71 million) in the 15 months around this year's delayed and COVID-19 affected Australian Open, the body's 2020-21 annual report showed. The cost of flying players from around the world to Melbourne and quarantining them for two weeks in hotels put a huge financial burden on the organisers of the Grand Slam tournament.

Restricted crowds as well as a snap lockdown which kept fans out of the Melbourne Park precinct altogether for five days limited the opportunities to mitigate the losses through ticket sales and other on-site revenue generators. The accounts showed Tennis Australia recorded a net loss of A$100.02 million from July 30, 2020 to Sept. 30 this year.

Tennis Australia's cash reserves of A$80 million were exhausted and the governing body took out a loan of A$40 million to help get them through to next year's tournament. Despite concern over the Omicron coronavirus variant, Australia's external and internal border controls are being slowly relaxed as vaccination rates in the country rise. Organisers are hoping for a more normal Australian Open in 2022.

The tournament will return to its usual January slot after being put back to February last year, while all the stadium courts will be able to hold their full capacity. Players and officials who have been vaccinated will be allowed to fly into Australia and compete without any quarantine requirement.

($1 = 1.4108 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021