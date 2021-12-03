PENPIX-Cricket-England's Ashes squad

Penpix of players in England's Ashes squad: Joe Root (captain)

Age: 30 Right-handed top-order batsman

Root has been an excellent servant for England, both as a batter and a captain, and England will look to him for stability having notched up six centuries this year. Root's best outing in an Ashes series came in 2015, when he scored 460 runs as England won 3-2. James Anderson

Age: 39 Right-arm fast bowler

With 632 wickets to his name, Anderson is the most prolific pace bowler in test cricket and will be playing in what is likely to be his final Ashes series. Anderson has helped himself to wickets in previous editions of the Ashes, with his best performance coming in 2010-11 when he took 24. Jonny Bairstow

Age: 32 Right-handed wicketkeeper-batter

A combative batter, Bairstow has struggled to make an impact since he made his return to test cricket in 2021, with only one half-century in eight matches. Dom Bess

Age: 24 Bowling all-rounder

An off-spinner who can put in a handy shift with the bat, Bess was dropped from the England squad earlier this year, playing only one test match since. Stuart Broad

Age: 35 Right arm fast bowler

A feisty pacer who can wreak havoc with the new ball, Broad has over 500 test wickets to his name and his partnership with Anderson could be key to England's chances on Australian pitches. Rory Burns

Age: 31 Left-handed opener

Burns has established himself as a mainstay with a string of consistent performances as opener. Burns first played in the Ashes in 2019, scoring 390 runs and recording his maiden test century. Jos Buttler

Age: 31 Right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman

Level-headed both in front of the wicket and behind it, Buttler is an elegant batter with steely resolve, as well as an athletic wicketkeeper. Ben Stokes

Age: 30 All-rounder

Stokes was a late addition to the squad after taking an extended break to nurse an injured finger and focus on his mental well-being. A talismanic all-rounder, Stokes' presence in the squad will give England an added edge, especially after his heroics with the bat in 2019. Zak Crawley

Age: 23 Right-handed top-order batsman

Masterful at playing against pace, Crawley is a usually a strong presence in the top order but his recent performances have left much to be desired after 10 single-digit scores in 2021. Haseeb Hameed

Age: 24 Right-handed opener

Hameed was brought back into the England set-up after nearly five years out and impressed alongside Burns with two half-centuries against India. He could be the answer to England's opening issues. Dan Lawrence

Age: 24 Right-handed middle-order batsman

Lawrence has struggled for consistency since making his debut in January, scoring three half centuries but also being dismissed for a duck on four occasions. Jack Leach

Age: 30 Left-arm spinner

Leach is a spinner with a knack for picking up key wickets, and is also a dab hand with the bat as a tail-ender when required. Dawid Malan

Age: 34 Left-handed top-order batsman

A Twenty20 specialist who was brought back into the England test squad in August after a three-year spell on the sidelines, Malan scored 70 to set up victory against India at Headingley. Craig Overton

Age: 27 Bowling all-rounder

Overton is an aggressive bowler who can get the ball to swing. Having been in and out of the test side, he has played two tests in 2021, picking up six wickets in the match against India at Headingley. Ollie Pope

Age: 23 Right-handed middle-order batsman

An inventive batter, Pope operates as a failsafe for the top-order and can bail England out of tough situations. Ollie Robinson

Age: 28 Bowling all-rounder

Robinson's height allows him to extract a good degree of bounce from the ball and he has picked up 28 wickets in five matches since making his test debut in June. Chris Woakes

Age: 32 All-rounder

One of the quicker bowlers in England's ranks, Woakes will be eager to get back into the thick of things having missed out on much of the action this year due to a heel injury. Mark Wood

Age: 31 Right arm fast bowler

A bowler with irrepressible energy who has overcome his share of foot injuries, Wood should be able to generate real pace on the pitches Down Under. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)