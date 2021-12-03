Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Lee Zii Jia in his final Group B fixture

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday lost his third and final Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:13 IST
BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Lee Zii Jia in his final Group B fixture
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday lost his third and final Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Playing at Hall 2, Malaysian badminton player defeated Lee Zii Jia defeated Srikanth in straight sets 21-19, 21-14 in a game that lasted for 37 minutes.

With this defeat, Kidambi is left with negligible chances of qualifying into the semi-finals of the tournament. Srikanth had also his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing tournament.

Earlier, shuttler Lakshya Sen sailed into the semis even after facing a defeat on Thursday against Denmark's Vixtor Axelsen, due to Kento Momota and Rasmus Gemke's withdrawal after injury. Momota faced withdrew citing a back injury at 1-1 in the opening game against Sen on Wednesday.

Later in the tournament, PV Sindhu will be squaring off with Pornpawee Chochuwong in her last Group stage game in the women's singles event, while the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will be going against England's Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021