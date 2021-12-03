Left Menu

Basketball-Nets' Mills wins top Australian sporting award

Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills became the first basketball player to receive Australia's highest sporting honour, the Don Award, after leading the national team to their first Olympic medal in Tokyo. The Don Award, named after Australian cricketing great Don Bradman, is presented annually at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame awards to the athlete or team who has most inspired the nation over the year.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills became the first basketball player to receive Australia's highest sporting honour, the Don Award, after leading the national team to their first Olympic medal in Tokyo. Mills, who became Australia's first indigenous flagbearer at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 42 points as Australia claimed bronze with a third-place playoff win over Slovenia.

"I never set out to win awards like this, I go about my craft as a professional and learn ways to get better and do so in carrying myself in a way I think I can inspire others," Mills said after receiving his award. The Don Award, named after Australian cricketing great Don Bradman, is presented annually at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame awards to the athlete or team who has most inspired the nation over the year.

