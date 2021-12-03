Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Toss delayed due to pitch inspection

Ahead of the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday, the toss has been delayed for the pitch inspection by the stadium staff, here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:29 IST
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The pitch inspection is being done as Mumbai is facing heavy rainfall for the last two days, which has resulted in the toss being delayed.

"Update from Mumbai: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 9:30 AM," tweeted BCCI. Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

