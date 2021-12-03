Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Ahead of the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday, the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield here at the Wankhede Stadium. The pitch inspection will be done at 9:30 am.

"Update from Mumbai: The toss has been delayed. There will be a pitch inspection at 9:30 AM," tweeted BCCI. Coming to the second Test match, Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

