Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Williamson ruled out due to injury, Latham to lead Kiwis

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test match against India due to a left elbow injury.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:12 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test match against India due to a left elbow injury. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis in the second Test against India, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury. While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option," said New Zealand Coach Gary stead said in an official release. "It's been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it's important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him. He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading," he stated further.

Coming to the match, the toss for the second Test match between India and New Zealand has been further delayed for the pitch inspection due to wet outfield here at the Wankhede Stadium. The pitch inspection which was earlier scheduled at 9:30 am will now be done at 10:30 am.

"UPDATE - The next inspection to take place at 10.30 AM," tweeted BCCI. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out due to injuries that they sustained during the first Test. Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts. (ANI)

