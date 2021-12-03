Sports News Roundup: Bobsleigh: Humphries cleared to represent US at Beijing Games; Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bobsleigh: Humphries cleared to represent US at Beijing Games

Kaillie Humphries, who won two Olympic gold medals representing Canada, will be eligible to compete for the United States at next year's Winter Games in Beijing after being sworn in as an American citizen, USA Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said. Humphries, 36, was released by Bobsleigh Canada in 2019, a year after she filed a harassment complaint against the governing body alleging she had been verbally and emotionally abused by her former coach.

Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal

Major League Baseball locked out its players on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ahead of a midnight deadline. The decision halts all player activity as relates to their clubs including free-agent signings, trades and use of team facilities.

NBA-LeBron clears COVID-19 protocols, eligible to return Friday

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has returned two negative PCR tests for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period and is eligible to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA said on Thursday. James was forced to sit out of Tuesday's road win against the Sacramento Kings after he had been placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Exclusive-Soccer-FIFA vice-president Montagliani offers compromise on World Cup plan

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated a possible compromise solution in the row over the proposal for a biennial World Cup which has divided the global governing body. Canadian Montagliani, who is president of CONCACAF which governs the game in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is a key ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his idea for an alternative tournament is likely to be discussed this month.

Soccer-Atletico fans promised free tattoos to celebrate title win

New Brazilian soccer champions Atletico Mineiro are to treat fans with free tattoos to celebrate their first title win in half a century, a radio station in the club's home city of Belo Horizonte said on Thursday. The club won the Serie A trophy on Thursday night by beating Bahia 3-2 and their sponsor told fans it would pay for free tattoos next week, said Radio Itatiaia.

Cricket-New Zealand lose Williamson, India also suffer injury blows

India and New Zealand were both dealt big injury blows before the start of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday with the touring side losing captain Kane Williamson to an elbow problem. The hosts have lost Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

China chafes at exit of women's tennis body in solidarity with Peng

Beijing took umbrage on Thursday at the suspension of Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments in China in solidarity with Peng Shuai after the player made a sexual assault accusation then disappeared from public view. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not directly mention the WTA but pointedly said China "opposes the politicization of sports".

Cricket-Ashes foes march into battle after troubled build-up

When the Australia and England players file out onto the lush grass of the Gabba next week for the first Ashes test, they may feel relief the spotlight has shifted to the cricket after the scandals that plagued their preparations in the lead-up. English cricket has been rocked by the Yorkshire racism nL1N2S2214 saga, with Azeem Rafiq questioning captain Joe Root for denying he ever bore witness to any problems at the county.

Soccer-Ronaldo doubles up to sink Arsenal and pass 800-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 800-goal mark for club and country, scoring twice as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in an incident-packed Premier League match on Thursday. United, with Michael Carrick on the bench as caretaker manager, were watched by their new interim manager Ralf Rangnick and after the match Carrick announced he was leaving the club.

Basketball: Nets' Mills wins top Australian sporting award

Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills became the first basketball player to receive Australia's highest sporting honour, the Don Award, after leading the national team to their first Olympic medal in Tokyo. Mills, who became Australia's first indigenous flagbearer at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 42 points as Australia claimed bronze with a third-place playoff win over Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)